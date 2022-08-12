How Can The Cannabis Industry Help With The Fight Against Climate Change?

Cannabis may be a pretty eco-friendly crop, all things considered. But as the industry grows, so do the energy demands – especially as indoor cultivation booms. So, how do we ensure that everyone’s favorite plant stays as “green” as possible?

While the legal cannabis industry is undergoing a massive period of growth, it’s pretty safe to say that it is still well in its infancy – and no one is 100% sure when this boom will slow, or if it even will. With this early stage comes a wide spectrum of opportunities to grow in a sustainable way, and to set into practice certain industry standards that will ensure commercial-scale cannabis cultivation doesn’t end up hurting the planet.

The phrase “go green or go home” has become somewhat of a cliché in recent years, but that doesn’t make it any less true. As more and more people are becoming aware of climate change and the need to take action before rather than after, the cannabis industry is at a perfect stage to lead the charge.

So what exactly can the sector as a whole do to ensure that cannabis farming stays on the right side of history?

One of the most important things that any industry can do is to cut down on energy waste, and this is something that the cannabis industry is uniquely positioned to do. Indoor cannabis cultivation requires a lot of energy to power lights, pumps, and climate control systems – and this demand is only going to increase as the industry grows.

Investing in energy-efficient equipment is one way to make a big difference, as is using renewable energy sources like solar or wind power. LED lighting technology is slowly but surely overtaking traditional lighting options, which greatly reduces the energy consumption needs of indoor cultivation methods. But the biggest shift may come from the implementation of AI systems, with some companies starting to experiment with using artificial intelligence to optimize energy use in cannabis cultivation.

Another way that the industry is making a difference is by finding ways to cut down all forms of water waste. This is a big one, as cannabis crops are notoriously thirsty so it’s even more important that we find ways to conserve water as efficiently as possible. There are a few different ways to do this. One is to invest in water-efficient equipment, such as drip irrigation systems. Another is to use water-saving techniques like mulching. And of course, recycling greywater for use in cannabis cultivation is also a great way to reduce water waste.

Carbon emissions are one of the biggest contributors to climate change, and the cannabis industry is anything but immune to this problem. However, there are a few things that we can do to mitigate our footprint. One quick and easy change to implement is to choose sustainable packaging options, which many companies are already doing. Recyclable or biodegradable packaging is the way forward, no doubt about it.

But the easiest way for the industry as a whole to cut down on unnecessary energy usage is by investing in sustainable autoflowers outdoor cultivation methods. This includes things like using organic fertilizers, avoiding harmful pesticides, and using regenerative cultivation methods. Regenerative agriculture is a type of farming that improves the soil instead of damaging it. This means that cannabis farmers can not only avoid harming the environment but actually help to protect it for future generations.

With just a few small tweaks to industry practices, the cannabis sector has a bunch of potential to make a positive impact on climate change. By taking action on these fronts, we can ensure that our work is part of the solution instead of the problem.

