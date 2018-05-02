Housebreak in Ajni, Rs 2.13 lakh booty stolen

Nagpur: Few unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house in Balaji Nagar in broad day light and decamped the gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 2.13 lakh on Wednesday. The incident occurred under Ajni police station.

According to police sources, complainant Ranjana Balkrushna Teltumbde (62), a resident of Flat. No. 15, Balaji Nagar near Gayatri Kirana Stores had gone to her relative’s house between 10 am and 4 pm. In the meantime some unidentified miscreants sneaked into his house by breaking the latch of the main door and swept away the valuables to the tune of Rs 2,13,500.

The burglary came to the fore when, Ranjana returned home in the evening, only to find the door opened and his house in ransacked state.

Based on the complaint lodged by Ranjana, Ajni police have registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

Housebreaking in Ajni, booty worth Rs 2.13 lakh stolen

