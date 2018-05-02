Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Thu, Jan 23rd, 2020

    Housebreak in Ajni, Rs 2.13 lakh booty stolen

    Representational pic

    Nagpur: Few unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house in Balaji Nagar in broad day light and decamped the gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 2.13 lakh on Wednesday. The incident occurred under Ajni police station.

    According to police sources, complainant Ranjana Balkrushna Teltumbde (62), a resident of Flat. No. 15, Balaji Nagar near Gayatri Kirana Stores had gone to her relative’s house between 10 am and 4 pm. In the meantime some unidentified miscreants sneaked into his house by breaking the latch of the main door and swept away the valuables to the tune of Rs 2,13,500.

    The burglary came to the fore when, Ranjana returned home in the evening, only to find the door opened and his house in ransacked state.

    Based on the complaint lodged by Ranjana, Ajni police have registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

    Housebreaking in Ajni, booty worth Rs 2.13 lakh stolen

    Nagpur: In an audacious act, some unidentified miscreants sneaked into a house in Balaji Nagar in broad day light and decamped with the gold ornaments and cash collectively worth Rs 2.13 lakh on Wednesday. The incident occurred under Ajni police station.

    According to police sources, complainant Ranjana Balkrushna Teltumbde (62), a resident of Flat. No. 15, Balaji Nagar near Gayatri Kirana Stores had gone to her relative’s house between 10 am and 4 pm. In the meantime some unidentified miscreants sneaked into his house by breaking the latch of the main door and swept away with valuables to the tune of Rs 2,13,500.

    The burglary came to fore when, Ranjana returned home in the evening, only to find open door and his house in ransacked state.

    Based on the complaint lodged by Ranjana, Ajni police have registered a case under Sections 454, 380 of the IPC and started the probe.

    Happening Nagpur
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    CJI Bobde displays power play in cricket at Nagpur, hits 3 boundaries
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    ‘Science Expo’ 2020 inaugurated at RSC, Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    Housebreak in Ajni, Rs 2.13 lakh booty stolen
    Housebreak in Ajni, Rs 2.13 lakh booty stolen
    Maharashtra News
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    Hindi News
    पहले कार्रवाई फिर लीपापोती को संरक्षण
    पहले कार्रवाई फिर लीपापोती को संरक्षण
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव में भूषण,मंगेश, दिगंबर, मोनाली बने विजेता
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव में भूषण,मंगेश, दिगंबर, मोनाली बने विजेता
    Trending News
    Abrogation of Art 370 irreversible: Centre to SC
    Abrogation of Art 370 irreversible: Centre to SC
    Nirbhaya style gangrape in Kamptee rocks Nagpur
    Nirbhaya style gangrape in Kamptee rocks Nagpur
    Featured News
    MNS unveils new saffron flag
    MNS unveils new saffron flag
    Shivteerth Helicopter Ride : Yet another goof up in the air?
    Shivteerth Helicopter Ride : Yet another goof up in the air?
    Trending In Nagpur
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    Suspecting her character, drunkard man attacks wife with axe in Jaripatka
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    अतिक्रमणसंदर्भात तातडीने कारवाई करा!
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    उराशी ध्येय बाळगा, मेहनत करा, यश तुमचे आहे
    पहले कार्रवाई फिर लीपापोती को संरक्षण
    पहले कार्रवाई फिर लीपापोती को संरक्षण
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इनकी १२३वी जयंती
    नासुप्र में मनाई गई नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस इनकी १२३वी जयंती
    Housebreak in Ajni, Rs 2.13 lakh booty stolen
    Housebreak in Ajni, Rs 2.13 lakh booty stolen
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव में भूषण,मंगेश, दिगंबर, मोनाली बने विजेता
    खासदार क्रीड़ा महोत्सव में भूषण,मंगेश, दिगंबर, मोनाली बने विजेता
    ईमारत मनपा की और कब्ज़ा पूर्व उपमहापौर का ?
    ईमारत मनपा की और कब्ज़ा पूर्व उपमहापौर का ?
    Kartik cracks NDA, to join Naval Academy
    Kartik cracks NDA, to join Naval Academy
    Woman attacked, robbed of Rs 16 k valuables on Dighori fly over
    Woman attacked, robbed of Rs 16 k valuables on Dighori fly over
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145