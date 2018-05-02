House burgled in Sakkardara, Rs 65 k stolen

Nagpur: Few unidentified miscreants barged into a locked house in Dwarka Nagar under Sakkardara police station and fled with cash Rs 65,000 on Monday night. In his complaint, a 46-year-old Pramod Kevalramji Lute told Sakkardara police that he along with his family had gone to their relative’s house when the incident took place.

Lute, along with his family had gone to Gajanan Patole’s house between 8.30 pm and 9.10 pm. However, when he got back, he was taken aback by shock as the main door of his house was open. Lute subsequently entered the house which was found ransacked. He also noticed that the cash of Rs 65,000 kept inside the almirah were missing. Following this, he approached Sakkardara police station and lodged the complaint.

Sakkardara police have registered a case under Sections 457, 380 of the IPC and launched the probe into the matter.