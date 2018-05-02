    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    House burgled in Mankapur

    Nagpur: Gold and silver ornaments collectively worth Rs 2.66 lakh were stolen from a house in Mankapur police station area.

    According to police, the theft took place on Saturday when complainant Dipak Raju Shukla (28), a resident of Plot No. 33, First Floor, Vishakha Society, Nirmal Nagar, had gone to relative’s place with family members.

    The thief entered the house after breaking open latch of front door and walked away with gold and silver ornaments, police officials said.

    The theft came to fore at 10 pm when the family returned home.

    A case under Sections 457 and 380 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered by Mankapur police. Further investigation is on.

