Hospitals should have their own oxygen plants: Gadkari

Covid Centre inaugurated at Nagpur’s National Cancer Institute

Nagpur: “The coming days will be challenging as nobody can predict how many days the Covid-19 will continue to torment people. Keeping in mind this fact, the big hospitals should start operating their own oxygen plants so that the patients don’t face hardships,” said the Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday.

Gadkari was speaking after inaugurating Covid Centre at National Cancer Institute (NCI) here. Former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, NCI’s CEO Shailesh Joglekar and Dr Anand Pathak were seated on the dais.

“The Covid Centre initiatially will have 20 ICU and 30 ventilator beds. 100 more beds will be added in the next eight days. Later, a facility of 200 more covid beds will be made available in the NCI apart from the cancer patients who visit the hospital for treatment. Presently, oxygen shortage is being faced in Nagpur. However, arrangements for supply of oxygen have been made as 400 tonnes of oxygen is being supplied from Bhilai. Over 300 beds are being added in GMCH and Mayo Hospital. The oxygen supply to these two hospitals will be made from Visakhapatnam,” Gadkari said adding that efforts are being made to get 1000 more ventilators.

Talking about shortage of Remdesivir injections, Gadkari said that the Central Government has given permission to seven more companies to manufacture the critical Covid-19 drug in India. “I personally met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the concerned Minister Mansukh Mandviya and got the permission. The shortage problem will be sorted out within 304 days. The oxygen plants at GMCH and Mayo are starting shortly. NCI should also make efforts to start its own oxygen plant on war-footing,” Gadkari said.

Speaking on the occasion, Fadnavis said that a large number of covid patients were found in Nagpur in the second wave. There is shortage of beds, medicines, oxygen and ventilators. This led to panic among relatives of patients. But with the help of Gadkari, efforts are being made to provide all Covid facilities to people.

Mayor Dayashankar Tiwari, Dr Vikas Mahatme (MP), MLCs Pravin Datke and Parinay Fuke were also present.



