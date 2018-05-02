Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!
    Hospitals can’t offer vaccine packages with hotels: Centre

    The Centre has asked states and union territories to initiate legal or administrative action against institutions which are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with hotels in violation of prescribed guidelines.

    In a letter to all states and UTs, Additional Secretary to Health ministry Manohar Agnani said it has come to the notice of the Union health ministry that some private hospitals are giving package for Covid vaccination in collaboration with some hotels, which is against the guidelines issued for the National Covid Vaccination Program.

    Apart from government Covid vaccination centre and private Covid vaccination centre, workplace, near home Covid vaccination centre for elderly and differently-abled persons to be organised at group housing societies, there are no other avenues to carry out vaccination under the national Covid Vaccination Program so vaccination carried out in star hotels is contrary to the guidelines and must be stopped immediately, Agnani was quoted as saying in the letter.

    “Necessary legal and administrative actions should be initiated against such institutions. Therefore, you are also requested to monitor and ensure that National Covid Vaccination drive is carried out as per the prescribed guidelines,” he added.

