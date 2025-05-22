Horrifying act: Iron rod pierced in stray dog’s head sparks outrage in Nagpur

Advertisement



Nagpur: A shocking case of animal cruelty has emerged from Nagpur’s Narharinagar–Shubhanginagar area, where a stray dog was found with an iron rod gruesomely embedded in its head. The act, committed in broad daylight on the busy Manewada-Besa Road around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, has sent waves of anger and grief across the city.

According to eyewitnesses and rescuers, the dog was seen running frantically on the road, howling in pain, with the metal rod lodged deep into its skull. The distressing scene quickly drew attention, prompting a call to local animal welfare NGO Save Speechless, which immediately dispatched a team to the location.

Smita Mire, founder of the organisation, described the scene as “heartbreaking and horrifying.” Upon arrival, the dog was still conscious, bleeding heavily, and clearly in extreme pain — yet showed no aggression, only fear. The team managed to safely capture the injured animal and rushed it to their shelter, where emergency surgery was performed.

“The rod had pierced 2.25 inches deep, dangerously close to the brain,” said Mire. “As soon as our veterinary team began the extraction, the dog started bleeding from its nose, indicating trauma to the nerves. It’s a miracle he survived the surgery, but his condition remains critical. The next 48 hours will decide his fate.”

The organisation suspects a construction worker from a nearby site may be involved in the attack. While investigations are ongoing, Save Speechless is preparing to file a police complaint under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

The attack has drawn strong condemnation from animal welfare groups and citizens alike. It comes on the heels of another incident in Sugatnagar, where a stray was lured with biscuits and brutally beaten with a stick, suffering multiple fractures. In that case, too, a complaint was lodged.

Animal rights activists say such incidents point to a disturbing rise in violence against stray animals and highlight the urgent need for stronger enforcement of animal protection laws.

“The cruelty we’re witnessing is not just unlawful — it’s inhuman,” said Mire. “We must act now, not just to punish the guilty but to remind society that compassion is the foundation of civilization.”

