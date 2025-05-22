Finally, multi-level parking plaza at Sitabuldi opens to public after long delay

Advertisement



Nagpur: After months of remaining unused despite being fully constructed, the much-anticipated automated multi-level parking plaza at Sitabuldi has finally been opened to the public. The facility, developed by Nagpur Smart and Sustainable City Development Corporation Limited (NSSCDCL) at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore, aims to ease the long-standing parking woes in the congested Sitabuldi market area.

The opening comes on the heels of a major anti-encroachment drive that cleared hawkers and illegal vendors who had blocked access to the site. Officials from the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) confirmed that the encroachments were the primary reason the facility couldn’t be operational earlier. “With the hawkers removed, we were finally able to make the parking plaza accessible to citizens,” an NMC official said, adding that efforts will now be made to promote the use of the facility.

Gold Rate 20 May 2025 Gold 24 KT 93,400/- Gold 22 KT 86,900/- Silver/Kg 95,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The automated parking system has a capacity to accommodate 240 two-wheelers and 22 four-wheelers. A trained operator has been appointed to oversee its functioning. For now, the service is being provided free of charge.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Abhijeet Chaudhari, along with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Archit Chandak and other senior officials, recently inspected the site. During their visit, they reviewed the facility’s operations and surveyed the newly cleared stretch of road, where two-side parking has also been introduced.

Chaudhari directed enforcement officials to ensure the area remains permanently encroachment-free. “Encroachments must not return in front of or around the parking facility,” he said firmly. He also instructed officials to install clear signage to guide motorists to the plaza and urged citizens to fully utilize the facility.

Chaudhari further emphasized the need for continuous vigilance by the anti-encroachment squad and asked NSSCDCL to ensure the facility operates at its full potential, providing maximum convenience to visitors and easing traffic congestion in the bustling commercial hub.

Additional Municipal Commissioners Vasumana Pant and Ajay Charthankar were also present during the inspection.

Advertisement

Advertisement