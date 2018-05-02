Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Sep 14th, 2020
    National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Hope Parl speaks in one voice for soldiers: PM

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks before the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament:

    “Parliament session being held under special circumstances, the MPs have chosen the path of doing their duty in COVID times.

    “Many important issues will be debated in Parliament, the more debate happens, the better it is.

    “I am confident all MPs will collectively do value addition to discussions on several subjects.

    “I am confident Parliament will give this message in one voice that it is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding our borders,” the PM said.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Uddhav Thackeray should hold a meet on Covid in Vidarbha: Bawankule
    Uddhav Thackeray should hold a meet on Covid in Vidarbha: Bawankule
    क्षुल्लक कारणावरून गोळीबार, तरुण गंभीर जखमी
    क्षुल्लक कारणावरून गोळीबार, तरुण गंभीर जखमी
    Teenager kills man with scissor, held
    Teenager kills man with scissor, held
    मास्क नहीं पहनने पर लगेगा 500 रुपए जुर्माना
    मास्क नहीं पहनने पर लगेगा 500 रुपए जुर्माना
    स्वर्गीय अनिल कुमार स्मृती पुरस्कार हा पत्रकारितेतील सातत्य आणि समर्पणाची नोंद – पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    स्वर्गीय अनिल कुमार स्मृती पुरस्कार हा पत्रकारितेतील सातत्य आणि समर्पणाची नोंद – पालकमंत्री डॉ.नितीन राऊत
    Nagpur : Covid spread in top gear with highest 2343 cases in a day, 45 die
    Nagpur : Covid spread in top gear with highest 2343 cases in a day, 45 die
    In Pic: Students appear for NEET in Nagpur amid pandemic
    In Pic: Students appear for NEET in Nagpur amid pandemic
    In Pic: Is this is how, will beat Corona?
    In Pic: Is this is how, will beat Corona?
    Plasto ‘ कंपनी में कामगार की दर्दनाक मौत, मजदूरों में फैला आक्रोश
    Plasto ‘ कंपनी में कामगार की दर्दनाक मौत, मजदूरों में फैला आक्रोश
    Restaurant worker murdered in MIDC
    Restaurant worker murdered in MIDC
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145