Hope Parl speaks in one voice for soldiers: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks before the commencement of monsoon session of Parliament:

“Parliament session being held under special circumstances, the MPs have chosen the path of doing their duty in COVID times.

“Many important issues will be debated in Parliament, the more debate happens, the better it is.

“I am confident all MPs will collectively do value addition to discussions on several subjects.

“I am confident Parliament will give this message in one voice that it is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding our borders,” the PM said.