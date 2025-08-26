Hoora’s ₹9 Car Wash Offer Sparks Scam Outcry

Nagpur: Doorstep car-wash app Hoora is facing fresh heat after announcing a ₹9 car wash on Tuesdays—an offer that, according to several users, never worked in practice. When Nagpur Today checked the app to verify the claim, no such ₹9 offer was visible and no slots were available for the next 15 days at the time of checking. Angry customers flooded Hoora’s official pages and ad posts, calling the promotion “fake” and “misleading.”

₹9 Tuesday Promo: Big Promise, Zero Delivery

Multiple users reported that despite the publicity around ₹9 Tuesday, the app showed no live offer and threw up a “no slots” wall well into the coming two weeks. This mirrors earlier complaints that bookings get cancelled or rescheduled without customer consent, and refunds are pushed into closed-loop wallet credits.

‘Scam’, ‘Fraud’: Reviews Turn Fierce

In a recent public review, Kastoori Das wrote: “Worst app experience ever… service was cancelled by Hoora’s team… I wanted refund to original payment, they dumped the money into Hoora Coins… I’ve basically lost ₹500… This is nothing short of a scam.”

On social media, Gopinath Akkinepally warned: “FRAUD ALERT!!! … the amount shown in the app is different and the final charges are completely different… no invoice provided.”

These add to earlier accounts of ₹100 deductions for “customer not reachable,” and a four-wash monthly package where pressure wash allegedly gave way to bucket-only external cleaning, no mats, no perfume, and no interior on the final visit—promises customers say were never disclosed upfront.

Company Response Raises Eyebrows

When Nagpur Today sought the company’s version, Hoora director Yashwant Budhwani directed our Executive Editor to Relationship Manager Mohit Dasari, who said, “To be very frank, we are not answerable to you.”

In a subsequent email, the company stated it is “concerned about customers,” adding: “Slot availability and promotions solely depend on the availability of service partners… we do not overbook… due to the festive time, slots are booked, so availability is low.” The reply, however, did not address why the ₹9 promo wasn’t visible or why long windows showed no slots.

‘Unfair Trade Practice’, Say Prepaid Users

Customers who prepaid for monthly packages allege unfair trade practices—from unilateral cancellations and wallet-only refunds to inconsistent quality vis-à-vis advertised packages. Several said they felt cheated, with one calling it “sheer betrayal.” Hoora’s denial—and the absence of a working ₹9 Tuesday offer or near-term slots at the time of our checks—has only deepened mistrust.