Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Mon, Feb 3rd, 2020

    Hooligans thrash youth, kin with iron rods in Lakadganj

    Nagpur: Furious over a petty argument, a group of five youths reportedly thrashed a 21-year-old with iron rods here in Lakadganj area. When the victim’s father and two uncles rushed to intervene, the accused reportedly dealt fists and blows to them on Sunday night.

    Based on the statement given by the victim, Pradyuman Danesh Chavan, originally a resident of Sukai Parsiya village in Devria district, Uttar Pradesh, Lakadganj police have booked accused Vinod Aamrao (20), Sanjay Aamrao (19), Akash Maravi (21) and Tarun Soyam (22) all residents of Madhya Pradesh.

    According to police sources, all the men work as constructional workers in a site locked under jurisdiction of Lakadganj police. On Sunday night, a petty argument erupted between Vinod and Pradhuman.

    Amid the accosting of the verbal brawls, Vinod fell on the ground. Following which, he called up his friends, who picked up irons rods and started hitting blows on Pradhuman. When he’s father Danesh and uncles Vikas and Dinanath tired to intervene into matter, the assailants also thrashed them. The victims were later rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital.

    Cops have booked all the accused under Sections 307, 324, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.

    Happening Nagpur
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    Love anthem of the year: Aankhon ni Andar will make you fall in love this valentine!!
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    In Pic Bharat Bandh Protest against CAA-NRC
    Nagpur Crime News
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Maharashtra News
    दुसऱ्या दिवशीही २२ बाजारांवर कारवाई
    दुसऱ्या दिवशीही २२ बाजारांवर कारवाई
    हिंगणघाट : प्राध्यापिका युवती चे अंगावर पेट्रोल टाकून जीवंत जाळन्याचा प्रयत्न
    हिंगणघाट : प्राध्यापिका युवती चे अंगावर पेट्रोल टाकून जीवंत जाळन्याचा प्रयत्न
    Hindi News
    उद्धव ठाकरे का भाजपा पर हमला , कहा- मैंने चांद तारे नहीं मांगे थे, जो तय हुआ था वही मांगा
    उद्धव ठाकरे का भाजपा पर हमला , कहा- मैंने चांद तारे नहीं मांगे थे, जो तय हुआ था वही मांगा
    आटोचालकों की सारी समस्याएं होगी दूर : पटोले
    आटोचालकों की सारी समस्याएं होगी दूर : पटोले
    Trending News
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    Tukaram Effect : NMC strikes back on encroachment
    Featured News
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    5 killed as jeep falls into well in Maharashtra’s Sangli district
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Missing man’s body buried with 50 kg salt exhumed in Pardi
    Trending In Nagpur
    Hooligans thrash youth, kin with iron rods in Lakadganj
    Hooligans thrash youth, kin with iron rods in Lakadganj
    Control Your Diet” advised, the world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule on the launching of the Extra Edge Fitness Gym on Sunday
    Control Your Diet” advised, the world champion Bodybuilder Sangram Chougule on the launching of the Extra Edge Fitness Gym on Sunday
    WCL bags Award for CSR
    WCL bags Award for CSR
    ‘Nagpur AIIMS should establish its identity in super specialty care in world’
    ‘Nagpur AIIMS should establish its identity in super specialty care in world’
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    Lady teacher burnt alive in Hinganghat, condition critical
    आटोचालकों की सारी समस्याएं होगी दूर : पटोले
    आटोचालकों की सारी समस्याएं होगी दूर : पटोले
    दुसऱ्या दिवशीही २२ बाजारांवर कारवाई
    दुसऱ्या दिवशीही २२ बाजारांवर कारवाई
    छात्रो में प्रचंड क्षमता एवं गुणो का भंडार होता है: डाॅ, एस एन पटवे
    छात्रो में प्रचंड क्षमता एवं गुणो का भंडार होता है: डाॅ, एस एन पटवे
    हिंगणघाट : प्राध्यापिका युवती चे अंगावर पेट्रोल टाकून जीवंत जाळन्याचा प्रयत्न
    हिंगणघाट : प्राध्यापिका युवती चे अंगावर पेट्रोल टाकून जीवंत जाळन्याचा प्रयत्न
    वेकोलि को CSR अवार्ड
    वेकोलि को CSR अवार्ड
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145