Hooligans thrash youth, kin with iron rods in Lakadganj

Nagpur: Furious over a petty argument, a group of five youths reportedly thrashed a 21-year-old with iron rods here in Lakadganj area. When the victim’s father and two uncles rushed to intervene, the accused reportedly dealt fists and blows to them on Sunday night.

Based on the statement given by the victim, Pradyuman Danesh Chavan, originally a resident of Sukai Parsiya village in Devria district, Uttar Pradesh, Lakadganj police have booked accused Vinod Aamrao (20), Sanjay Aamrao (19), Akash Maravi (21) and Tarun Soyam (22) all residents of Madhya Pradesh.

According to police sources, all the men work as constructional workers in a site locked under jurisdiction of Lakadganj police. On Sunday night, a petty argument erupted between Vinod and Pradhuman.

Amid the accosting of the verbal brawls, Vinod fell on the ground. Following which, he called up his friends, who picked up irons rods and started hitting blows on Pradhuman. When he’s father Danesh and uncles Vikas and Dinanath tired to intervene into matter, the assailants also thrashed them. The victims were later rushed to Government Medical College and Hospital.

Cops have booked all the accused under Sections 307, 324, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.