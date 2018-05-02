Hooligans booked for creating ruckus in Imamwada

Nagpur: Imamwada police have booked a mob of 9-10 people for allegedly creating ruckus in the area on Monday evening. The accused reportedly surrounded a house in Chandan Nagar, pelted stones at house and abused members of the Yadav family following an old enmity.

In his complaint, Shailendra Ashok Yadav (25) told Imamwada police that, his brother Dharmendra had a conflict with Siraspeth based accused Pankaj Kharkate (25) and his accomplices in the past.

Following which accused Pankaj along with his accomplices Babu (24), Vinod (26), Bohiriya alias Jangli (27), Lakwa (23) and others 4-5 persons barged in Chandan Nagar at around 5 pm. The accused then surrounded Yadav residence and hurled abuses at them before pelting stones at their house and damaged door and window glasses worth Rs 10,000.

Based on the complaint lodged by Shailendra, Imamwada police have booked all the accused under Sections 143, 147, 149, 427 of the IPC and started the investigation into the matter.