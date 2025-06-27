CJI Bhushan Gavai arrives at Nagpur Airport to warm welcome

Advertisement



Nagpur: Chief Justice of India, Justice Bhushan Gavai, arrived at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur on Friday to a formal and respectful reception.

On this occasion, Chief Justice of Bombay High Court Justice Alok Aradhe, Administrative Judge of the Nagpur Bench Justice Nitin Sambre, Senior Judge Justice Anil Kilor, along with several senior judicial officers and administrative officials, were present to receive him.

Justice Gavai’s visit to Nagpur holds special significance in view of key judicial and administrative matters. During his stay, he is expected to participate in important meetings and hold discussions with judicial officers.

The visit has garnered considerable attention within legal and administrative circles, given Justice Gavai’s deep-rooted association with Nagpur, his hometown.