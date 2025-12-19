Honeytrap Extortion Racket Busted; 11 Accused Including Four Women Arrested

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a major crackdown, the Nagpur Crime Branch and the Anti-Burglary Squad have busted a honeytrap gang allegedly involved in extorting huge sums of money from citizens. A total of 11 accused — seven men and four women — have been arrested in the case, which came to light following a complaint by a 62-year-old resident of the city.

According to police, the complainant, a resident of the Tahsil police station limits, was trapped through a honeytrap between September 5, 2025, and December 18, 2025. The accused allegedly recorded private videos of the victim and threatened to make them public, thereby extorting ₹1.78 lakh from him through online transfers and cash payments. Subsequently, the gang demanded a staggering ₹2 crore, which was later negotiated down to ₹60 lakh.

The arrested male accused have been identified as:

Ashwin (39), resident of Ajni, Nagpur

Nitin (38), resident of Ajni, Nagpur

Kunal (42), resident of Ajni, Nagpur

Ritesh alias Pappu (41), resident of Hudkeshwar, Nagpur

Ashish (36), resident of Gondia

Avinash (35), resident of Gondia district

Ravikant, resident of Nagpur

Investigations have also confirmed the involvement of four women accused in the extortion racket.

Acting under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police Abhijit Patil, the Crime Branch–Anti-Burglary Squad laid a trap and conducted a raid at a hotel on December 18, 2025. When accused numbers 1 to 3 arrived to collect the full ₹60 lakh extortion amount, police apprehended them red-handed. Further interrogation led to the arrest of the remaining accused.

During the operation, police seized ₹1,56,500 in cash and multiple mobile phones of different companies from the accused. Based on the victim’s complaint, a case has been registered at Tahsil Police Station under sections 308(2), 61(2), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The accused have been handed over to Tahsil police for further investigation, which is currently underway.

The successful operation was carried out under the overall guidance of Police Commissioner Ravindrakumar Singal, Additional Police Commissioner Navinchandra Reddy, Additional CP (Crime) Vasant Pardeshi, and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection) Rahul Maknikar.

