    Published On : Mon, Oct 19th, 2020

    Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh hears grievances of 50 victims in property related offences, directs CP to take cognisance

    Nagpur: In a first of it’s kind grievances redressal camp, the State Home Minister, Anil Deshmukh accompanied with all the senior officials of Nagpur Police and District Administration interacted with 50 victims of economic offences, land mafia and goons at the Police Gymkhana on Monday.

    Home Minister, Deshmukh, MLA Vikas Thakre and Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar were present on the dais on this occasion.

    Interacting with the Home Minister, the complainants discussed their grievances — mostly related to the property offences — to which Deshmukh directed respective Deputy Commissioner of Police to take necessary cognisance in the matter.

    DCP, Economic Offense Wing, Vivek Masal has been appointed as nodal officer, informed the Minister.

    Back in September, the Minister had stated that he had been getting complaints about white collar crimes especially property related offences following which the decision to address the issue was taken through ‘Vishesh Takrar Nibaran Shibir’.

    Another lot of victims, will follow the suit and will get to meet the minister in the same set up in the coming days



