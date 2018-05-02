Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Home isolation for asymptomatic patients: Nagpur civic chief

    Nagpur:Asymptomatic coronavirus positive patients will be kept in home isolation and 50 per cent of quarantine centres will be converted into COVID care centres for those showing mild symptoms, Nagpur Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said on Monday.

    Nagpur district reported 274 COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the count to 4,336, while six deaths took the toll to 88. The district has 1,665 active cases.

    The civic body has also decided that influenza like illness (ILI) and severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) patients will be subjected to antigen tests for early detection of the coronavirus infection, Mundhe said.

    Meanwhile, Nagpur guardian minister Nitin Raut told reporters that an administrative committee will be formed comprising divisional commissioner, civic chief, collector and police commissioner as well as SP to discuss various aspects of the lockdown.

    However, the final decision on lockdown will rest with the municipal commissioner as per government guidelines, he added.

