Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open

Nagpur: After the Maharashtra government allowed home delivery of liquor to permit holders, Nagpur Municipal Corporation Chief and authorised officer to regulate shops and markets within Nagpur city limits, Tukaram Mundhe on Wednesday announced few relaxations for the city of Nagpur for the extended lockdown period in the wake of spread of Covid-19. Adhering to the State government order on home delivery of liquor, Mundhe has also allowed the same. Now permit holders in Nagpur can get delivery of liquor at their doorsteps. However this remains to be seen how the liquor shop owners will execute the home delivery system. Experts suggest that unless the shop owners do not tie up with readymade food delivery chains like Zomato and Swiggy, the plan may not fall in place properly.

Besides, Mundhe has also permitted few non-essential establishments like shops of electrical items including sale of coolers, hardware and building material shops to operate on alternate days ie on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Similarly on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the auto spares and repairs shops, garages including puncture shops, tyre shops, oil and lubricant shops, optical, stationary and hosiery shops will be allowed to open. However these relaxation has been given for non-containment areas. The essential commodities shops in all containment areas declared from time to time shall be allowed to remain open between 7 am to 3 pm only, reads the order signed by Mundhe.

Besides, non-essential type standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residentials complexes are permitted to remain open provided any particular lane has not more than five shops that are selling non-essential goods, the order added.

Private offices can operate with 15% strength as per requirement with the remaining staff working from home in areas excluding all containment zones in Nagpur city declared from time to time within city limits. All government offices in the area shall function with officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above to the extent of 100% strength while remaining staff will attend upto 33% as per requirement. However Defense and Security services, health and family welfare, police, prisons, home guards, civil services, NIC, Customs, FCI, NCC, NYK and Municipal serives shall function without any restrictions.

Coming to the liquor sale, the liquor shops would be permitted to sell IMFL – spirits, beer, mild liquor, wines to the valid permit holders, at their home address following the norms set by the State government.