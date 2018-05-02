Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Wed, May 13th, 2020

    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open

    Nagpur: After the Maharashtra government allowed home delivery of liquor to permit holders, Nagpur Municipal Corporation Chief and authorised officer to regulate shops and markets within Nagpur city limits, Tukaram Mundhe on Wednesday announced few relaxations for the city of Nagpur for the extended lockdown period in the wake of spread of Covid-19. Adhering to the State government order on home delivery of liquor, Mundhe has also allowed the same. Now permit holders in Nagpur can get delivery of liquor at their doorsteps. However this remains to be seen how the liquor shop owners will execute the home delivery system. Experts suggest that unless the shop owners do not tie up with readymade food delivery chains like Zomato and Swiggy, the plan may not fall in place properly.

    Besides, Mundhe has also permitted few non-essential establishments like shops of electrical items including sale of coolers, hardware and building material shops to operate on alternate days ie on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Similarly on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, the auto spares and repairs shops, garages including puncture shops, tyre shops, oil and lubricant shops, optical, stationary and hosiery shops will be allowed to open. However these relaxation has been given for non-containment areas. The essential commodities shops in all containment areas declared from time to time shall be allowed to remain open between 7 am to 3 pm only, reads the order signed by Mundhe.

    Besides, non-essential type standalone shops, neighbourhood shops and shops in residentials complexes are permitted to remain open provided any particular lane has not more than five shops that are selling non-essential goods, the order added.

    Private offices can operate with 15% strength as per requirement with the remaining staff working from home in areas excluding all containment zones in Nagpur city declared from time to time within city limits. All government offices in the area shall function with officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above to the extent of 100% strength while remaining staff will attend upto 33% as per requirement. However Defense and Security services, health and family welfare, police, prisons, home guards, civil services, NIC, Customs, FCI, NCC, NYK and Municipal serives shall function without any restrictions.

    Coming to the liquor sale, the liquor shops would be permitted to sell IMFL – spirits, beer, mild liquor, wines to the valid permit holders, at their home address following the norms set by the State government.


    Happening Nagpur
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Majboor@Nagpur : Journey of agony continues…
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur’s Sanket Tiwari among top 20 at Australian music feat
    Nagpur Crime News
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Man kills wife over suspicion of adultery in Hivari Nagar
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Gittikhadan police book two maids for stealing valuables, cash
    Maharashtra News
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    Hindi News
    एमएसएमई के लिए राहत पैकेज की संजीवनी–सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    एमएसएमई के लिए राहत पैकेज की संजीवनी–सीए ज़ुल्फेश शाह
    गोंदिया: नमक के कमी की अफवाह फैलाकर कालाबाजारी
    गोंदिया: नमक के कमी की अफवाह फैलाकर कालाबाजारी
    Trending News
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Corona in Nagpur: recovered cases hit century!
    Corona in Nagpur: recovered cases hit century!
    Featured News
    नागपुरात ऑनलाईन मद्यविक्री, कुलर, चष्मे, हार्डवेअर दुकाने सुरू होणार
    नागपुरात ऑनलाईन मद्यविक्री, कुलर, चष्मे, हार्डवेअर दुकाने सुरू होणार
    FM: Rs 3 lakh-cr collateral-free loans for SMEs
    FM: Rs 3 lakh-cr collateral-free loans for SMEs
    Trending In Nagpur
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    ” Season 4“ A Online Musical Concert of Melodious Hits on FB by Sejal Entertainment.
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    उपमहापौर, स्थायी समिती अध्यक्ष व आरोग्य समिती अध्यक्ष यांनी केला
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    औद्योगिक वसाहतीतील सर्व उद्योग सुरु करावे – डॉ. नितीन राऊत
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    Home delivery of liquor allowed in Nagpur, other non-essential shops also to open
    नागपुरात १४ मे पासून हे राहणार सुरू- हे राहणार बंद
    नागपुरात १४ मे पासून हे राहणार सुरू- हे राहणार बंद
    नागपुरात ऑनलाईन मद्यविक्री, कुलर, चष्मे, हार्डवेअर दुकाने सुरू होणार
    नागपुरात ऑनलाईन मद्यविक्री, कुलर, चष्मे, हार्डवेअर दुकाने सुरू होणार
    Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT welcomes FM economic stimulus package announcement
    Dipen Agrawal, President CAMIT welcomes FM economic stimulus package announcement
    Corona in Nagpur: recovered cases hit century!
    Corona in Nagpur: recovered cases hit century!
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    NMC Chief clarifies on news claiming no measure at Covid-19 centre at Radha Swami Satsang
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145