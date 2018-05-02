“Holi Is A Festivals of Social Harmony – Dr. S. S. Uttarwar”

Holi and Rangpanchami are the festivals of social harmony….. Dr S S Uttarwar was expressing his thoughts during Holi festival celebrations arranged by Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal at Wasudeo Garden Hingna Road Nagpur. Mr and Mrs Ulhas Moglewar , Mr. Nikhil Behaniya, Mr. and Mrs. Malvi, Mr and Mrs Vinchurkar, Mr and Mrs Banubakode, , Dr Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Gawai Saheb, Bopche Saheb , Omkar Moglewar and his friends and majority of residents were present for holi celebrations. Holi celebrations took place by following all norms of Covid 19. The Holi festival celebrated by Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal Hingna Road has Started at 7 p.m. Secretary Dr. Ulhas Moglewar welcome all residents and explain the importance of such celebrations.

In his presidential address Dr.Sanjay S Uttarwar, explains the importance of such celebrations for growth of interpersonal trust and affection among all residents. He is a Principal of Engineering College , Director of Sa Re Ga Ma Cultural gp and a social worker. He always motivate others for societal issues . He is a renowned Singer of Nagpur and known as Voice of Mukesh in music circles. . He further states that now a days we are going through critical phase of lockdown and Covid 19. But during this critical phase too, mother nature is taking our care. We all should maintain social harmony for betterment of society . He urge members to come ahead and take part actively in all celebrations.

Through out the year Wasudeo Nagar Nagrik Mandal is organizing various events in colony to maintain harmony among all residents Dr Varsha Uttarwar says that , each one should understand their social responsibilities and should come ahead to cooperate in all events . Pushpa Didi, Dipali Ghonge, Shri Balpande, Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Harshali Kherche, Nitin Gupta, Shahi Bhau Rahate , Mr. Vitthal Mungle, Ravi Bhau Murmare, Mrs. Sarika Gautam, Mr. Arun Khare, Mr. Raghunathan, Mr. Roop Gautam, Bhukte saheb, and many more has extended their best wishes for holi festival. Program conclude with exchange of holi wishes and sweets among all.



