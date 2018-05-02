Dr. S S Uttarwar is a True Admirer for Cultural Activities……. A N Sharma

Sing on Musical Gp Nagpur has organized a Holi Special Musical concert Live on Fb , In the lock down period , Sing On Musical Gp has given a musical feast to all viewers. Viewers shower their comments on the Singers and organizers. Huge no comments and compliments was there to the show. A N Sharma and Meera Sharma Directors of Sing on Gp present soul full songs. . It is unique program by Sing On Musical Gp for journey of sweet Songs.

A N Sharma , Meera Sharma Yuvraj Chaudhary , Ashok Bagul, , Dr Pratibha Kadu, Shrikant Dixit, Pankaj Joshi, Sandeep, A K Gandhi, Atul Naidu, Vijay Gaidhane, Shyam Dhomne, Vaishali Madare, Shubhangi Dhomne, Master sarvesh Gaidhane was the artists who has performed. Meera Sharma is a versatile singer who perform songs of various singers with perfection. Show was attended by majority of viewers from Maharashtra and Goa and around the globe . Concept was of Meera Sharma, Coordinator was A N Sharma, Technical Support Rudrakanrt Bhattacharya, Vishvanath and Vyankatesh Sharma. Live streaming was from Sing on studio by Mr. Bisen. ACP Ashok Bagul was Guest Singer for the event.

Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar and other renowned people of Nagpurs musical world witness the program on line and extend their best wishes to Sing On Musical Group. He congratulate Sharma Couple for establishment of Nice musical studio with al latest facilities. Dr. Sanjay Uttarwar is having immense interest and liking to the field of music. He is a renowned Academician , Principal, Social worker and known as Voice of Mukesh in musical circles. He is associated with various social and cultural bodies of Nagpur.

Soulful songs like Jindgi Mai aa raha hun… , Ye Nayan Dare dare.., Tuhi Tu…, Sar par topi…, Dil Pukare aa re…, Lakdi ki kathi…, Jindgi ka safar.., O sathi Re…, Tumhe dekhti hu…, Rang Barse…, Holi ke din…, Jai aji Shiv Shankar…, Muze ishk hai tuzise…, Gata Rahe mera dil…, Ye waqt na kho jaye.., Holi aayi re…. , Ye Reshami Zulfo…, Kis liye maine pyar kiya.., and many more song wer presented by Singers.

Ye waqt na Kho jaye …., Sung by Meera Sharma and Shyam dhomne received loud applaud from audience. Audience on its part kept cheering them and encouraging them to give best.

Anchors Yuvraj Chaudhry , Dr. Pratibha Kadu, Shrikant Dixit has done their nicely. They narrate various stories in connection with songs. He is a renowned anchor, Singer , Composer from Nagpur.



A N Sharma gave thanks to Dr. S S Uttarwar for his continuous encouragement to organizers for conducting musical programs. He further says that Dr. S S Uttarwar is true admirer for cultural activities. He always motivate all for constructive activities.

Vijay Puranik , Nalini Chauhan, Sanjay Gawai, Mr Yoganand Bopche, Mr. Rakesh Bopche , Dr. Varsha Uttarwar, Nikita Madam, Mrs. Manisha Puranik, Mr., Sanjivani Chaudhary,Manish Mukkawar , Harshali Kherche, Aashish Taywade and many more music lovers has joined program.

Program comes to end at 8.30 pm and music lovers moves with euphoria of sweet songs.



