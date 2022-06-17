Hold +Agnipath+ scheme for wider all concerned debate, in Parliament too

Advertisement

The Government of India should suspend the introduction of +Agnipath+ scheme meant for unemployed youth to join the Armed Forces for a four year period or a short stint with an assurance to absorb some of them in regular forces.Without making it a prestige issue, Government should put it on hold.

From the day one, when Raksha Mantri Raj Nath Singh announced the +Agnipath+ scheme, it has been vehemently opposed by the youths across the country and after initial protests in Northern states it has has now spread to Southern States.The violent incidents are on the rise and many trains have been torched by the agitating youths.

This has never happened in the history in the past. All of a sudden the Government came out with a scheme to attract the youths but it lacked certain clarity and guarantee of future employment either in Armed Forces, Para Military Forces of State Police forces. If the Government of India is quite sure and sincere about providing employment opportunity to the youths in the Forces, it should made it public for debate and wider consultations.

The question is it has kept for four years cause, if you serve for five years, the employee is entitled for Gratuity as per the act. More over, Government should have invited all party meeting, all concerned particularly top retired Military personnel for their inputs and remove anomalies.

Why not a debate in Parliament and let the country know what the best is possible for youths in joining the +Agnipath+ and serving the nation.Normally after HSSC, the youths, both boys and girls wants to pursue higher education and go for a graduation of at least diploma courses.

After joining at the age of 17.5 years, it will render them without degree and after return from +Agnipath+, due to break in continuation in pursuing education, they may not finish the degree.

The Government is behaving like introduction of overnight ban on currency notes of higher denominations or GST. This +Agnipath+ requires lot of churning among the top educationalists, Military personnel both in service or retired and bureaucrats besides experts from Universities and UGC.

This is half baked decision and needs urgent suspension to curtail the violence at the outset.

…Joseph Rao- Senior Journalist

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement