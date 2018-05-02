    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Hockey organiser Yagya no more

    The secretary of Vidarbha Women’s Hockey Associaiton and in-charge of women hockey in Vidarbha Hockey Associaiton Dr Yagya Thakur passed away on Wednesday.

    Condoling her death VHA adminisrator TN Sidhra said, ” Since 2019 she organised many hockey tournaments and due to her personality and sincere dedication VHA could manage to send its team for Senior Women Hockey Championship at Kollam. There is no word to condole her sad demise”.


