Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sun, Aug 30th, 2020

    Hit By Lockdown, 2 Nagpur Businessmen Start Stealing Two-Wheelers

    Nagpur: Just few months ago they were working hard to expand their businesses, but the financial crisis triggered by coronavirus-induced nationwide lockdown has landed two upcoming businessmen on the wrong side of the law.

    On Saturday, Nagpur police arrested Monish Dadlani (27) and Vivek Sevak Gumnani (22) and recovered 10 stolen two-wheelers worth over ₹ 3 lakh from their possession, Inspector Mahesh Bansode said on Sunday.

    The two started stealing two-wheelers after their businesses went bust due to the lockdown and they struggled to pay back their loans, he said.

    While Monish Dadlani owned a cloth manufacturing unit, Sevak Gumnani used to arrange tours.

    Trending In Nagpur
    Flood in Kanhan River, Water supply to remain affected for next few days
    Flood in Kanhan River, Water supply to remain affected for next few days
    Hit By Lockdown, 2 Nagpur Businessmen Start Stealing Two-Wheelers
    Hit By Lockdown, 2 Nagpur Businessmen Start Stealing Two-Wheelers
    Inmate escapes Nagpur Central Jail
    Inmate escapes Nagpur Central Jail
    Covid-19: Nagpur’s single day death toll down to 32, recovery at 63%
    Covid-19: Nagpur’s single day death toll down to 32, recovery at 63%
    अनलॉक-4: सरकार ने जारी की गाइडलाइंस, जानिए अब क्या-क्या खुलेगा
    अनलॉक-4: सरकार ने जारी की गाइडलाइंस, जानिए अब क्या-क्या खुलेगा
    Unlock 4: What opens and what remains shut
    Unlock 4: What opens and what remains shut
    अँक्वा लाईन पर ७ वे नंबर का मेट्रो स्टेशन तयार
    अँक्वा लाईन पर ७ वे नंबर का मेट्रो स्टेशन तयार
    मेळघाट आदिवासींसाठी पाठविण्यात येणार्‍या मदतीचा ट्रकला ना. नितीन गडकरी यांनी दाखविली हिरवी झेंडी
    मेळघाट आदिवासींसाठी पाठविण्यात येणार्‍या मदतीचा ट्रकला ना. नितीन गडकरी यांनी दाखविली हिरवी झेंडी
    पूरग्रस्तांच्या घरांचे सर्वेक्षण करून नुकसानभरपाई द्या बावनकुळे यांची शासनाकडे मागणी
    पूरग्रस्तांच्या घरांचे सर्वेक्षण करून नुकसानभरपाई द्या बावनकुळे यांची शासनाकडे मागणी
    Covid-19: Nagpur registers 921 fresh cases, toll touches 1K
    Covid-19: Nagpur registers 921 fresh cases, toll touches 1K
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145