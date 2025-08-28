Historic honour: Kamptee footballer Asheer meets President Murmu after Durand Cup win

Nagpur/Kamptee: For Kamptee’s young footballer Asheer Akhtar, it was a moment etched in memory forever. Representing North-East United Football Club (NEUFC), winners of the 2025 Indian Oil Durand Cup, Asheer was among the select few players invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday for a grand felicitation ceremony.

In a special event, President of India Droupadi Murmu presented the President’s Cup to the champions, marking a historic first as the Durand Cup trophy was handed over at Rashtrapati Bhavan itself. NEUFC stormed to victory in the final, thrashing Diamond Harbour 6-1, with Asheer opening the scoring in the 30th minute.

The function was attended by dignitaries including Bollywood actor and NEUFC owner John Abraham, team captain Redeem Tlang, defender Asheer Akhtar, and CEO Mandar Vijaykumar Tamhane, along with senior officials of the Durand Football Tournament Society and the Armed Forces.

“It was a totally different and beautiful feeling to meet the President of the country,” said an elated Asheer, son of former AG Office footballer Mehfooz Akhtar. “This was the first time the winning team was invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan. Last year, the ceremony was simple, but this time the honour was truly special.”

Asheer also expressed pride in interacting with the top brass of the Indian Armed Forces. “They congratulated us warmly for our back-to-back title win. Such moments are rare and unforgettable,” he said.

Most players had returned home after the final, but Asheer was among the few who stayed back in New Delhi, giving him the opportunity of a lifetime. “This memory will stay with me forever,” he signed off.