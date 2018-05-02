Hingna Tehsildar threatened for life for objecting illegal mining in Nagpur

Nagpur: MIDC Police have booked a 44-year-old man for allegedly doling out life threats to Hingna Tehsildar after she objected to the illegal mining activities here on Sunday.

Based on the complaint lodged by Jyoti Vikram Bhosle (33), a resident of Hingna Town, Dhangarpura, cops have booked accused Shravan Manohar Gosawi, a resident of Isasani.

According to police sources, cracking the whip on the thriving incidents of illegal mining activities in the region, Tehsildar Bhosle along with Wanadongri Staff members was conducting an inspection drive near Pioneer Woods Society on Sunday. At around 1.30 pm, Gosawi with a truck (MH/31/DS/6037) approached them, carrying crushed stones.

Bhosle interrogated him and she got to know that Gosawi was illegally transporting the stones and didn’t even have a valid permit for the mining. However, when Bhosle sought Gosawi’s explanation in this regard, the accused driver reportedly picked up a quarrel with the Tehsildar. During the same, he also hurled abuses at her before threatening her with dire consequences.

Based on the complaint lodged by Bhosle, MIDC cops have booked the accused driver under Sections 379, 353, 506, 34 of the IPC and started the probe.