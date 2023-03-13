Hingna cops arrest man for stealing money from temple near Nagpur

Nagpur: A man has been apprehended by Hingna Police for allegedly stealing money from the donation box of Narmdeshwar Mandir in Panchvati Park, Nagpur on Sunday. The accused, identified as a 38-year-old man named Vikas Kamlaprasad Trivedi, was caught by Trivedi himself after he witnessed the theft taking place.

Trivedi raised an alarm, and with the help of other residents, they caught the thief and recovered Rs 1,160 from his possession before handing him over to the police. Based on Trivedi’s complaint, the police have registered a case under Section 380 of the IPC and arrested the accused.

This incident highlights the importance of community vigilance and prompt action in preventing and tackling theft and crime.

