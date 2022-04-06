Hike in Aapli Bus fares on cards as diesel rate increased by Rs 10 in two weeks

Advertisement

Nagpur: Faced with the unstoppable increase in diesel rate, a hike in Aapli Bus fares is on the cards. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC), on the lines of MSRTC, could increase the Aapli Bus fares substantially to tackle the burden, according to reports.

According to reports, MSRTC has revised bus fares on all routes across Maharashtra by 17% on average and the new fares came into effect from October 2021.

Notably, diesel prices have gone up by Rs 10 per litre in two weeks since March 22. Now the fuel rate is Rs 102.88 per litre in Nagpur. Last time NMC had revised the Aapli Bus fares was in January 2019, when it effected an approximately 25% hike in almost all routes.

The civic body currently runs 361 Aapli Buses on over 100 routes. The average earning per kilometre of NMC is around Rs 27.21 and earning per bus is around Rs 5,308. As on April 4, NMC has been paying Rs 70.40 per km to three operators for plying 172 standard buses. Similarly, it paid Rs 64.65 and Rs 50.39 per km for operating 141 midi and 42 mini buses, besides Rs 43.51 per km for six electric buses. These buses are making around 4,300 trips every day.

The NMC’s Transport Department data revealed that the average number of passengers travelling in Aapli Bus every day is around 71,000 and its income hovers between Rs 16 lakh and Rs 19 lakh. According to sources, the Transport Department had submitted a proposal on revision of Aapli Bus fares before the Transport Committee in December 2021. However, the then Chairman Jitendra Kukde had rejected the proposal, citing angry reaction from commuters of Aapli Bus.

But since the general body of NMC was dissolved almost a month ago, the civic administration may hike the bus fares with no pressure from Corporators.

