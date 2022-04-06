For 6,186 RTE seats, 31,411 apply in Nagpur

Advertisement

6,106 applications found eligible to get admissions in 663 schools

Nagpur: For the 6,186 seats under Right to Education Act (RTE) in Nagpur, 31,411 students have applied to get admissions in schools. Tuesday was the last day for submitting applications for admissions under RTE, according to reports in local media.

There are 663 schools where a quota of 25% seats has been kept reserved for admissions to be made under RTE. After the final scrutiny, 6,106 applications were found eligible to get admissions. As per the earlier schedule the admission process was supposed to begin from Tuesday but its website developed a technical glitch, reports said.

According to sources, the admission process would begin on Wednesday. The lottery draw was conducted on March 30, 2022. Now the selected children will be allotted schools. They have to take admissions in the schools allotted to them, which will be mandatory. Parents cannot insist on getting admission to their wards in a particular school, the Education Department has made it clear.

RTE admissions

Schools: 663

Seats: 6,186

Applications: 31,411

Lottery Date: Mar 30

Selection:6,106

