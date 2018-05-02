Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Higher Education Deptt makes presentation on NEP 2020 to Governor

    The Department of Higher and Technical Education today made a presentation on the New Education Policy 2020 and the proposed Action Plan of Government of Maharashtra for its implementation before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, Mumbai.

    Additional Chief Secretary Rajiv Jalota explained the highlights of the New Education Policy to the Governor. The Governor offered his comments and made useful suggestions on some of the points.

    Director of Technical Education Dr Abhay Wagh was also present.

