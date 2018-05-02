Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    High profile party in Nagpur’s Civil Lines blows Corona alarm among city’s who’s who!

    Nagpur: Busy with Corona outrage following a ‘party’ in Naik Talao vicinity, the District Administration is now staring at high profile massive contact tracing. A Canada return woman who reached Nagpur via Delhi and had reportedly hosted a party in city and guest from same party attended another party in Civil Lines area, has now tested positive for the novel Corona Virus (COVID-19).

    The woman, who came back to the city earlier this week, was tested positive for COVID-19. Following the incident, the woman was admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) while her family has been placed quarantined at airport based prominent hotel.

    Now it has been revealed that the woman, a daughter of prominent restaurateur who owns two restaurants at Jhansi Rani Square and one at Civil Lined had thrown a party at their Civil Lines restaurant after returning from Delhi. The party was attended by 100-150 people, causing a big worry about mass transmission of the virus borne disease.

    Members of prominent families under home quarantined:
    As the news of the woman testing positive spread like a wildfire, tension has started to grip both, guests who has placed themselves under home quarantine and administration which has started the tracing process. The guests who mostly belonged to city’s famous families reportedly placed themselves under home quarantine along with their family members.

