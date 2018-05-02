Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome

Nagpur: Spirits ran super high and josh multiplied among the BJP leaders and hordes of party workers who swamped at Nagpur airport to greet their winning neta Nitin Gadkari, appointed as Union Transport Minister for the second term.

Gadkari was greeted with louds and thunders echoed in the enthusiasm of BJP workers, as he arrived in Nagpur on Saturday morning after taking ministerial oath in Delhi.

The airport was literally mobbed by the saffron brigade who were both curious and excited to welcome their representative from Nagpur Lok Sabha.

Top BJP leaders including Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Sudhakar Kohle and others were also there at the airport to receive Gadkari.

Dressed in light yellow Kurta and sporting a party colored scarf, Gadkari appeared quite fresh as he wore victorious smile on his face.

Waving to the super excited party workers, he strengthened their confidence and swept a new wave of hope for development of Nagpur.

