Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Fri, May 31st, 2019

Extending Social Security to small retail traders , A welcome step by govt – CAMIT

Nagpur: Modi government in its first Cabinet meeting has cleared pension scheme for small and marginal traders. Media reports suggests that this is a contributory scheme wherein traders have to contribute certain amount and the government will match the same and the beneficiary trader will get pension up to Rs. 3000/- per month after attaining age of 60 years. It is understood that traders who fall within the age bracket of 18 to 40 years and have annual turnover under GST less than Rs. 1.50 Crore shall be eligible for the scheme.

Demand for Social security for traders was pending since time immemorial. Traders have been giving gratuitous service of collecting indirect tax on behalf of government and instead of treating traders as partners in r evenue collection traders were treated as tax evaders and were seen as non-compliant sect of society. This negative portrayal by men in government resulted in high handedness by tax/law enforcing agencies.

Dipen Agrawal, President of Chamber of Associations of Maharashtra Industry & Trade ( CAMIT ) said that even though the scheme at first sight looks meagre, we welcome this decision of Modi government in its first Cabinet meeting for the simple reason that there is a change in the thought process of the persons at the helm of governance. It is for the first time that any government has thought of securing the future of traders, we will wait for the finer details of the scheme and work with the government to make this small gesture a social security scheme for traders in real terms, he added. He further thanked Narendra Modi honourable Prime Minister & the government for their thoughtful gesture towards small retail traders of which roughly 3 crore traders are expected to benefit across the country .

Happening Nagpur
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
High Josh : Gadkari lands in Nagpur to rousing welcome
Nagpur Crime News
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Maharashtra News
नागपुरातील वातावरण बदलताच विजेने दिला धोका
नागपुरातील वातावरण बदलताच विजेने दिला धोका
नितीन गडकरी यांचा नागपूरमध्ये जंगी सत्कार
नितीन गडकरी यांचा नागपूरमध्ये जंगी सत्कार
Hindi News
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
Trending News
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Featured News
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
राज्यातले सिंचनाचे सगळे प्रकल्प पूर्ण करणार-गडकरी
Trending In Nagpur
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
नागपुर: श्मशान घाट में जलती चिता में कूद कर व्यक्ति ने की आत्महत्या
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Fierce fire in Nakoda groups dryfruits warehouse located at Bidgoan
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
Jaitala: Mentally disturbed man kills self by jumping into funeral pyre
All irrigation projects in State will be completed on war-footing: Gadkari
All irrigation projects in State will be completed on war-footing: Gadkari
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
नागपुर : आंधी-तूफान के साथ तेज बारिश
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Nagpur Weather Shift : Mighty winds uproot poles, trees, rains bring respite in city
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Drone cameras capture breathtaking views of Majhi Metro trial run
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Two young girls from city sold for Rs 1.70 lakh in Gujarat
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Woman, ‘scribe’ booked for attempt to murder man with black magic acts
Alert Nandanvan cops averted major fire tragedy in Bhidgaon
Alert Nandanvan cops averted major fire tragedy in Bhidgaon
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145