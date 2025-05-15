High Court Stays Government Notification on “Mid-Day Meal” Scheme

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the High Court has put an interim stay on the Maharashtra State Government’s notification dated October 14, 2024, related to the “Mid-Day Meal” scheme. The decision came after a petition was filed by Asha Mahila Bachat Gat (Navsari), Avishkar Social Welfare Foundation, and Rakt Ranjit Kranti Bahu-Uddeshiya Sanstha challenging the legality of the notification.

The High Court also issued notices to the Secretary of the Education Department, the Pune-based Education Commissioner, the Commissioner of the Directorate of Primary Education, and the Director of Education of the Independent Cell of the PM Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana, directing them to submit their responses.

The petitioners’ advocate argued that under previous notifications dated March 16, 2019, and May 13, 2022, the distribution of mid-day meals in schools followed a tender-based process, ensuring transparency and accountability.

However, the new notification replaces the tendering system and hands over the responsibility of preparing meals directly to school management, raising concerns over potential corruption and irregularities.

The Court stated that the revised notification disregards the accepted and regulated tender system, and therefore, ordered a temporary suspension of its implementation until the next hearing.

