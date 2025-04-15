High Court Stay on Demolition Action Following Communal Riot in Mahal

Advertisement



Nagpur – Following the communal riot that erupted in the Mahal area, an alleged sedition accused, Yusuf Sheikh, was arrested by the authorities. However, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) also issued a demolition notice to Sheikh’s family, citing unauthorized construction on their property located near Gandhi Gate, Mahal. Challenging this, Yusuf’s father, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh Lal, filed a writ petition in the High Court.

After hearing the petition, the High Court ordered a stay on the demolition action and directed the state government to file a response. During the Tuesday hearing, Advocate Arvind Waghmare submitted a mediator application in support of the petitioner, terming the NMC’s action as illegal and contrary to established norms and Supreme Court guidelines.

In the mediator’s plea, it was highlighted that the High Court’s previous order dated March 24, 2025, pointed out the guidelines issued by the Supreme Court regarding demolition activities. As per the Supreme Court, local authorities must notify the District Magistrate and await further communication before proceeding. Specifically, Paragraph 91-A (iv) mandates the appointment of a nodal officer by the District Magistrate to oversee the matter.

The mediator further stated that in the current case, it remains unclear whether a nodal officer has been appointed within the stipulated one-month period. Advocate Waghmare emphasized that this lack of compliance must be taken seriously, warning that non-adherence to the Supreme Court’s directives could amount to contempt of court by the District Magistrate.

During the earlier hearing, Advocate Ashwin Ingole, representing Lal, clarified that the petitioner had applied for construction approval, which was granted by the Assistant Commissioner of the Dhantoli Zone on January 14, 2002. Based on this approval, the petitioner began construction of the residential property, which is currently occupied by the family.

Despite this, on March 22, 2025, the petitioner received a notice under the Maharashtra Slum Areas (Improvement, Clearance, and Redevelopment) Act, 1971. The notice claimed the construction was unauthorized and directed the petitioner to demolish the structure within 24 hours.

