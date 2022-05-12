High Court quashed and set aside FIR registered against Police Inspector

Advertisement

Nagpur: On report of complainant, FIR was registered against Rajendra Magdum on 04.02.2019 under Section 376, 506 and 406 of Indian Penal Code. The women complainant had leveled accusation against Magdum that, in the year 2011 Magdum was working at Police Station, Imamwada, Nagpur at the post of P.S.I. At that time, the woman complainant got introduced with Magdum and he introduced himself as unmarried and by giving false promise of marriage Magdum established physical relationship with complainant on several occasions i.e from the year 2011 to 2014 at the residence of complainant.

She has stated in her FIR that, she is married having son of 12 years and she is not aware of the whereabouts of her husband. Complainant had also alleged in FIR that, Rajendra Magdum by luring complainant transferred the house of complainant in his name by executing sale deed and mortgaged the property by taking loan on the property. On such allegations the FIR was registered on Rajendra Magdum.