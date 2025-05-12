High Court Grants Interim Anticipatory Bail to Woman Accused in Daughter-in-Law’s Suicide Case

Advertisement



Nagpur: The Nagpur Bench of the High Court has granted interim anticipatory bail to Nazma Sheikh, who was accused of abetting the suicide of her daughter-in-law. The court allowed the bail on the condition that the accused would fully cooperate with the investigation and adhere to certain stringent conditions.

The case stems from a tragic incident in which a woman allegedly took her own life due to sustained harassment from her in-laws. Based on a complaint filed by the deceased woman’s father, Hingna Police registered an FIR against her husband’s family. In anticipation of arrest, the deceased’s mother-in-law, Nazma Sheikh, approached the High Court seeking interim protection from arrest.

Advocate Rajendra Daga appeared for the petitioner, while Assistant Public Prosecutor Ghodaswar represented the state. The petition was filed under Sections 108, 80, 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023 (BNSS), seeking pre-arrest bail.

Complaint Filed by Victim’s Father

According to the FIR, the victim was married to Shadab Jabbar Sheikh, and Nazma Sheikh is her mother-in-law. The complainant alleged that while the marriage was cordial for the first six months, the victim was later subjected to mental harassment over domestic issues. This persistent mistreatment reportedly led her to die by suicide.

Advocate Daga argued that the allegations against his client were general in nature and did not warrant custodial interrogation. He further stated that the victim died due to poisoning, and the investigating officer had conducted the necessary panchnama at the scene. Hence, interim protection should be granted.

State Strongly Opposes Bail Plea

The prosecution strongly opposed the bail plea, stating that the accused played a crucial role in the continuous harassment that led to the victim’s death. The state counsel argued that custodial interrogation of the accused was necessary to uncover the full scope of the alleged abuse.

However, after hearing both sides, the court noted that the FIR only attributed general allegations to the mother-in-law, such as causing mental harassment and pressuring the victim with household chores. Considering the nature of the accusations, the court concluded that immediate custodial interrogation was not required and granted interim anticipatory bail accordingly.

