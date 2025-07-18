Hidden Elements: Redefining Nightlife in India, One Show at a Time

Advertisement



Founded by Karan Jaiswal and Himanshoo Govindani, Hidden Elements Entertainment has rapidly emerged as a defining force in India’s evolving nightlife scene. With immersive experiences, top-tier electronic talent, and bold production aesthetics, the brand is putting Nagpur on the map — not just as a growing city, but as a cultural movement.

From Underground Vibes to Iconic Moments

Earlier this year, Hidden Elements marked a major milestone — its 2nd Anniversary — with a game-changing show at Dabo Club & Kitchen in Nagpur. The event was nothing short of a spectacle: two dynamic stages, stunning lights, sleek visuals, and a lineup that rivaled any metro-city gig.

From veterans like Ankytrixx, Nikhil Chinapa and Avantika to rising stars like Elektraa, Stich, Scansion, and Wabi Wabi, the celebration brought together fans from across Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh for a night that blurred the line between local and legendary.

That same night, Hidden Elements launched its newest IP: “When the Sun Sets” — a sunset-inspired, open-air gathering designed to celebrate golden-hour sounds and community energy. The concept was fresh, the crowd was electric, and the execution proved that Hidden Elements isn’t just throwing parties — it’s building new blueprints for nightlife in India’s tier-2 cities.

Up Next: Tech Panda x Kenzani Light Up Nagpur

July 20th, 2025

Dabo Club & Kitchen, Nagpur

The next chapter is here. And it’s big.

Tech Panda x Kenzani — the genre-bending duo known for blending Indian classical motifs with infectious electronic grooves — are set to make their Nagpur debut. With over 120 million Spotify streams and a reputation for explosive live sets, they represent the global future of Indian electronic music.

And this isn’t just any show. It also features the Annual Birthday Set by Himanshoo (Pie of the Sky) — Hidden Elements’ co-founder and the architect of its creative madness. His once-a-year performance is a fan-favorite tradition, merging deep emotion with pure dancefloor energy — a moment that defines what Hidden Elements is all about.

More Than a Party. It’s a Movement.

Hidden Elements continues to prove that Nagpur isn’t catching up — it’s setting the pace. With their signature mix of immersive production, genre-fluid bookings, and a hyperlocal-yet-global mindset, the brand is rewriting what nightlife can look like in smaller cities.

Whether it’s a birthday set, a sunset experience, or a major headliner debut, one thing is clear: Hidden Elements isn’t just changing the game — they’re building a whole new one.