Helplink Charitable Foundation Distributes School Kits to 3000 Students

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Nagpur: Helplink Charitable Foundation organized its flagship CAFÉ (Child Adoption for Education) School Kit Distribution Programme at Rani Kothi, Civil Lines, Nagpur, benefiting nearly 3,000 students and reaffirming its commitment that no child should be deprived of education due to financial constraints.

The event commenced with a graceful Swagat Geet, Ganesh Vandana and Kathak performance by Ms. Dewanshi Kalyani, which set a perfect tone for the programme.

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The programme was inaugurated by Hon’ble Collector, Nagpur, Shri Kumar Ashirwad as Chief Guest. Guests of Honour included Shri Vinayak Mahamuni (CEO, Zilla Parishad, Nagpur), Shri Nirbhay Sancheti (Director, SMS Ltd.), Shri Saurabh Bothra (Co-founder, Habuild) and Shri Atul Agrawal (Director, Mecgale Pneumatics Pvt. Ltd.).

Welcoming the guests, CA Kirit Kalyani, President, Helplink Charitable Foundation, said the initiative symbolizes hope through education. He thanked SMS Ltd., Raisoni Group, Solar Ltd. and Mecgale Pneumatics for their support and informed that since 2009, under the leadership of Founder Trustee CA Hemant Lodha, the Foundation has impacted over 45,000 students in 350+ schools through its three flagship initiatives—CAFÉ, Shiksha Plus and Chalk to Click.

Shri Kumar Ashirwad appreciated Helplink’s contribution towards educational empowerment and urged students to dream big, work hard and, after becoming successful, sponsor the education of at least one deserving child. He also assured his continued support in serving society.

Shri Vinayak Mahamuni praised Helplink’s grassroots work, encouraged discipline and suggested the Foundation adopt an entire school for comprehensive support.

Shri Nirbhay Sancheti described education as the strongest foundation for success and encouraged students to remain focused and strive for excellence.

Shri Saurabh Bothra motivated students to build good habits and self-belief, stating that consistent daily efforts lead to extraordinary achievements. He also announced free access to his yoga classes for all students present.

Shri Atul Agrawal appreciated the Foundation’s efforts and encouraged students to stay curious, embrace challenges and become responsible citizens.

During the programme, the Helplink Souvenir, showcasing the NGO’s journey since 2009, was released by Hon’ble Collector Shri Kumar Ashirwad. The project was led by Dr. Sanjay Trivedi, Past President. He briefed about the journey of Helplink. The event also featured beneficiary school presentations, school kit distribution and a patriotic Vande Mataram performance by students of Muk Badhir Residential School, Saoner.

The programme was seamlessly compered by Ms. Rashi Ghayade. The vote of thanks was proposed by Ms. Saloni Bagwani, Secretary, Helplink Charitable Foundation, who thanked all dignitaries, donors, CSR partners, volunteers, teachers and supporters.

Along with students, teachers, invited guests, the programme was also graced also by the presence of committee members being Mrs. Prabha & CA Hemant Lodha, Mrs. Sneha & Mr. Sanjay Trivedi, Mrs. Aarti & CA Kirit Kalyani, Mrs. Rajani Shahlot, CA Ravindra Lashkare, Mr. Pradeep Khandelwal, CA Rajay Surana, Mrs. Madhu & Mr. Bharat Sariya, Mrs. Archana & Mr. Sachin Kothari, Mrs. Shraddha & Mr. Nakul Agrawal, Mrs. Deepshikha & CA Parag Lashkare, Mr. Rupesh Jade and Mr. Ranjit Sarjare, whose gracious presence added dignity to the occasion.

With the motto “Education is not Charity… Education is Empowerment,” Helplink Charitable Foundation continues its mission of connecting generous hearts with deserving students and transforming lives through education.

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