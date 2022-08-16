Hello Sudhir bhau Mungantiwar, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Hind

Maharashtra’s senior BJP leader and now Cultural Affairs Minister in Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government, Sudhir Mungattiwar has kicked a controversy over asking people to respond to a telephone call by saying + Vande Matram+ instead of usual Hello which is a English word.

For centuries since when the people started using Telephone, the first word they utter or listen is Hello and this is usual response from either side. Now Mungantiwar who is relegated to a third position in State Cabinet after Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, wants to draw attention to himself and his portfolio.

Mungantiwar held Finance and Forrest portfolio earlier and was credited with presenting the State budget flawlessly and earned praise for it.But surprisingly during the oath ceremony during recent Cabinet expansion, Vikhe Patil was given precedent and Mungantiwar followed him.

The surprise element here is Vikhe Patil left Congress and post of Leader of Opposition in State Assembly in 2019 well before State Elections to join the BJP and therefore he may be senior in his political career but NOT NOT senior BJP leader as far as seniority list of State BJP cadre is considered.

Vikhe Patil was first to take oath and Mungantiwar was second. What prompted State leadership to alter the serial number is not known but it came to the notice of many who follow politics in Maharashtra.

Well as Cultural Affairs Minister, Mungantiwar is expected to nurture the Maharashtra’s rich culture and promote across the State and also beyond the boundaries. What he wants is not clear when he is adocating +Vande Matram+ instead of Hello.

Is he wants to replace Hello or impose Vande Matram. If he wants to replace Hello, he could have very well argued for Jai Maharashtra or Jai Hind but surely NOT NOT Vande Matram.This particularly word is not acceptable to member of some community and surely going to be a controversial.

There seems to be some hidden agenda behind this,..

… Joseph Rao

