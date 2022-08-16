Heavy rains in MP hits drinking water supply in North & East Nagpur

Water supply in four zones of Asi Nagar, Satranjipura, Neharu Nagar & Lakadganj affected

Nagpur, Aug 16: Following heavy rains in Madhya Pradesh, Since 15th Aug , from Navegaon-Khairy Dam , the opening of all the 16 gates was increased to 1.5 m. It is learnt that due to huge influx of water from Totladoh dam , the gates of the Navegaon Khairy will remain open atleast for next 48 hrs . This has resulted into the flood like condition in the downstream areas of Kanhan river and river water level has also gone up to 276 mtr and chockage of NMC-OCW Kanhan Water Treatment Plant intake well rose-pieces.

The Dry wells has been submerged in flood water and at Jackwell the high water current is posing extreme challenge for the scuba divers to dive down 10m deep into river water for cleaning strainers.

Due to this , the pumping from Kanhan was stopped early morning on 16th Aug, 2022. After that , there has only been partial pumping in small slots.

This has adversely affected the water supply to the consumers residing in Ashi Nagar zone, Satranjipura Zone and Nehru Nagar zone & Lakadganj zones from North, East & parts of South Nagpur (45% Nagpur) areas , who get water supply from the Kanhan WTP feeder main fed ESR’s.

As per the feedback from Water Resources Dept (WRD) , it is expected that the water level in the Kanhan river may decrease by late night on 16th Aug, 2022.

