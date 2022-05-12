Published On : Thu, May 12th, 2022

Helicopter crash at Raipur airport; two pilots dead

RAIPUR: A state government helicopter crashed at Raipur airport on late Thursday, leaving two pilots dead, police said.

The accident occurred when the training pilots were trying to land the helicopter, they added.

Taking it to Twitter, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that both the pilots, Captain Panda and Captain Srivastava have died in the accident. He expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Further details awaited.

