Height barriers installed at Shaheed Gowari flyover in Nagpur

Nagpur: The much-awaited height barriers have finally been installed at both ends of the Shaheed Gowari (Sitabuldi) flyover late Monday night and brings a relief to commuters from heavy vehicles on the narrow bridge.

Previous attempts to install such barriers had failed, as they were damaged by heavy trucks on the very first day — on two separate occasions in recent times. This time, however, the Public Works Department (PWD) has taken additional precautions. To ensure safety and effectiveness, rumble strips have been added to the road surface before the barriers. These strips are intended to alert and slow down approaching vehicles to reduce the risk of collisions.

The new height barriers are expected to curb the entry of heavy vehicles onto the flyover and preserve its structure and improve overall traffic flow. Avinash Gund, Branch Engineer of the PWD’s World Bank Division, confirmed that the barriers have been installed following proper foundational work and with all necessary procedures in place. “This time, we have ensured that the installation is robust and long-lasting,” he stated.

