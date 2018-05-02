Heavy showers bring mercury down

Nagpur: Not forcast by the weatherman, heavy showers on Wednesday evening surprised citizens and caused inconvenience to those returning home after work. However, majority enjoyed the rain as it brought the mercury down. According to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), a low pressure area has formed in Bay of Bengal that caused rains in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and some parts of Vidarbha on Wednesday. The Weather department has forcast more rains on Thursday with lightning and thunderstorm in isolated places ofVidarbha and Chhattisgarh.

Nagpur city is likely to get thunderstorm with lightning throughout the week and rains will be experienced on October 13-14. OnWednesday, cloudy weather throughout the day borough the day temperature down. The weather changed gradually by the evening as cloud cover grew thick resulting in lightning and rains with gusty winds. Heavy sowers caused waterlogging in most of the low lying areas and the major city junctions including Rai Jhansi square, Shankar Nagar square, Bajaj Nagar square, Padole square, Pratap Nagar square, Medical square, Automotive square and other areas. Water-logging on roads caused traffic snarl for more than an hour.

The ongoing road construction work in different parts of the city increased discomfort for the commuters. Gusty wind caused uprooting of trees in some place. Emergency and Fire Services Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) received calls from citizens complaining about uprooting of trees. In some areas, uprooted trees caused traffic disruption. Another routine problem — power-cut — was faced by the citizens in many areas during evening hours.

According to the Weather Department, the current activities have delayed withdrawal of monsoon in the region by a week. Now, the exit of monsoon is likely to take place in second week of October, it has forecast. Nagpur received 22.1 mm rainfall on Wednesday evening while Gondia (2.4 mm) and Wardha (4 mm) also received light rains. The cloudy weather all over Vidarbha reduced the maximum temperature by 2-3 degrees of Wednesday.

Akola recorded the highest maximum temperature with 32.8 degree Celsius while Nagpur was 32.7 degree Celsius. Gondia and Wardha recorded 31,0 degree Celsius while Buldhana (30.2 degree Celsius) and Bramhapuri (30.8 degree Celsius) also recorded the maximums over 30 degrees. Amravati (29.6 degree Celsius), Gadchiroli (29.0 degree Celsius) and Washim (29.0 degree Celsius) recorded the maximum temperatures below 30 degrees on Wednesday. The minimum temperature at most of the places were recorded below 23 degree Celsius while Gondia recorded the highest minimum temperature with 25.8 degree Celsius.





