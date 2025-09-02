Heavy Rains Return to Maharashtra; Orange Alert Issued for Eight Districts Including Nagpur

Mumbai: With Ganesh Chaturthi festivities underway, rainfall has made a strong comeback in Maharashtra. While rains had eased over the past few days, the Meteorological Department has now warned of heavy downpours over the next week. The intensification of rainfall is attributed to a low-pressure area forming over the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy Rain Forecast in Vidarbha

On Tuesday, September 2, Gadchiroli and Chandrapur districts in Vidarbha are expected to witness extremely heavy rainfall. Significant rainfall is also predicted in Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, and parts of the Konkan region. Marathwada districts Nanded and Hingoli are likely to experience heavy showers as well.

Orange Alert for Eight Districts

The intensity of rains is expected to increase further on Wednesday, September 3. The Meteorological Department has issued an Orange Alert for Pune, Satara, Kolhapur, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, Raigad, Chandrapur, and Gondia districts. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Nashik, Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, Gadchiroli, and Jalna.

Coastal and Western Ghats Rains on Thursday

By Thursday, September 4, rainfall is expected to intensify along the Konkan coast and the Western Ghats. The weather office has issued an Orange Alert for Nashik, Thane, Palghar, Pune, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, and Satara. Sindhudurg, Nandurbar, Dhule, Jalgaon, and Amravati are also likely to see heavy showers.

Meteorological Advisory

Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is expected across the remaining parts of the state. The Meteorological Department has urged citizens to remain vigilant and exercise caution during the period of heavy rainfall.