Heavy rains in Vidarbha claim 8 lives in five days

Nagpur: Torrential rains continued to lash Vidarbha for the second consecutive day on Tuesday, triggering floods and lightning strikes across the region. In the past five days, at least eight people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents reported from seven districts of Vidarbha.

According to the Maharashtra Government, two deaths were reported in Yavatmal district due to lightning and flooding respectively. Similarly, one death each was reported in Nagpur, Washim, Buldhana, Amravati, Bhandara and Akola districts between August 15 and 19. Nagpur witnessed heavy rainfall in the wee hours of Tuesday as the city recorded 91.4 mm rains in just 3-4 hours. The early morning rains were accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Due to heavy rain, flood-like situations occurred in low-lying areas of the city and due to heavy downpour, water also entered many houses. The rain stopped around 6.30 am and no rains were reported till 6 pm in the evening.

Gold Rate 18 Aug 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,00,100 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 93,100 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,15,400/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Another spell of heavy rain took place after 6 pm, which again caused water-logging and slowed down the traffic movement throughout the city. India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert of extremely heavy rainfall in Chandrapur and an orange alert for other adjoining districts of Vidarbha on Wednesday. In the last 36 hours, Gadchiroli received extremely heavy rainfall as it reported 189.2 mm rains. Brahmapuri also received extremely heavy rains with 168.4 mm rains in the last 36 hours. With 110 mm rainfall, many villages in Chandrapur district also witnessed flood-like situation on Tuesday.

Nagpur received 94.4 mm rainfall followed by Amravati (53.8 mm), Wardha (49.4 mm), Washim (46.2 mm), Bhandara (43 mm), Yavatmal (33 mm), Akola (29.8 mm), Buldhana (6.2 mm), and Gondia (2 mm) rains in last 36 hours. Incessant rains in Gadchiroli have resulted in 12 roads, including two national highways and one state highway in the district getting closed for traffic. According to district administration, Nagpur division witnessed 789.5 mm actual rainfall in this monsoon season which is 103.53 percent of normal rainfall.

Except Bhandara and Gondia districts, all other districts witnessed normal rains so far. Wardha district witnessed 625.9 mm rainfall which is 101.9 per cent of normal rains whereas Nagpur district reported 699.1mm rains as the district witnessed 108.71 per cent of rainfall. Similarly, Chandrapur (787.7 mm),Gadchiroli (1095.9mm), Bhandara (791.1 mm), and Gondia (825.8 mm) also received good rainfall so far.