Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Mon, Jun 10th, 2019
National News | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Heavy rains hit Mumbai; flights, train affected

Mumbai: Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday evening, leading to delay in the running of suburban trains and severely affecting flight operations.

Flight operations at the city airport were put on hold after heavy rains brought down visibility below the required limit, a Mubai International Airport Limited spokesperson said Monday night.

“Due to heavy rains the visibility has gone down and the operations is on hold for the last 13 minutes,” the spokesperson said in a voice message.

Due to this, a Newark-bound United Airlines flight from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj international airport was diverted to Delhi, the spokesperson said.

“Runway 09×27 (the main runway) will be handed over to the air traffic control any time soon to restart operations,” she said.

Train services on Central and western lines have been hit due to rain with trains running late.

Happening Nagpur
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Glow Zumba turns out to be an extravagant dance affair
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur’s Sugandha Date wins Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs
Nagpur Crime News
Transgender Chamcham dies
Transgender Chamcham dies
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Maharashtra News
तृतीयपंथी चमचमचा मृत्यू
तृतीयपंथी चमचमचा मृत्यू
सतरंजीपुरा झोन सभापती अभिरूची राजगिरे पदारुढ
सतरंजीपुरा झोन सभापती अभिरूची राजगिरे पदारुढ
Hindi News
शर्मसार करती घटना में वाड़ी में चार साल की बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार
शर्मसार करती घटना में वाड़ी में चार साल की बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार
पर्यावरण में अभूतपूर्व योगदान के लिए कौस्तव चटर्जी का सत्कार
पर्यावरण में अभूतपूर्व योगदान के लिए कौस्तव चटर्जी का सत्कार
Trending News
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
Raw water scarcity, wind storms, power tripping and delayed Monsoon posing threat to city water supply
Featured News
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
Brain-dead Pune man gifts life to 4 people, Nagpur record its first-ever heart transplant
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
NMC officials conduct bike rally sans helmet
Trending In Nagpur
Transgender Chamcham dies
Transgender Chamcham dies
शर्मसार करती घटना में वाड़ी में चार साल की बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार
शर्मसार करती घटना में वाड़ी में चार साल की बच्ची के साथ बलात्कार
सतरंजीपुरा झोन सभापती अभिरूची राजगिरे पदारुढ
सतरंजीपुरा झोन सभापती अभिरूची राजगिरे पदारुढ
खड्डे पुनर्भरणाची कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा
खड्डे पुनर्भरणाची कामे तातडीने पूर्ण करा
योग दिनाच्या यशस्वीतेसाठी सर्वांनी पुढे या!
योग दिनाच्या यशस्वीतेसाठी सर्वांनी पुढे या!
Video: Dance bars flourishes in Nagpur under garb of orchestra
Video: Dance bars flourishes in Nagpur under garb of orchestra
पर्यावरण में अभूतपूर्व योगदान के लिए कौस्तव चटर्जी का सत्कार
पर्यावरण में अभूतपूर्व योगदान के लिए कौस्तव चटर्जी का सत्कार
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
Shocking : 4-year-old girl raped by Youth in Wadi Nagpur
मेट्रोने केले रस्ता रुंदीकरण
मेट्रोने केले रस्ता रुंदीकरण
अलीगढ़ की मासूम ‘ट्विंकल’ की हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
अलीगढ़ की मासूम ‘ट्विंकल’ की हत्या के विरोध में प्रदर्शन
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145