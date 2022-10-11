Heavy rains expected in Nagpur during Diwali? Here’s what IMD said

Nagpur: Heavy rains lashed several parts of the city leaving roads inundated.Unexpected rainfall gave a tough time to the commuters on Tuesday morning. As per Indian Meteorological Department, generally cloudy skies with one or two spells of rain are expected in the city in the next two days.

Advertisement

Yellow alert was issued by the weather office for central Maharashtra region– Marathwada and Konkan for the next three to four days on Sunday. IMD Mumbai also added that thunderstorms with isolated heavy rainfall are expected in almost the entire state.

Scientist, Regional Meteorological Centre (Nagpur), Dr Praveen Kumar said that there is no signature and favourable condition for monsoon withdrawal yet over Vidarbha and Nagpur. “However, we may expect light rainfall for a few more days, but the intensity won’t be high. We need to wait for a few more days to make a rainfall forecast for Diwali,” he added.

The IMD revealed that the normal date for monsoon withdrawal over Vidarbha is between October 10 to 15.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement