Heavy rain in Nagpur uproots trees, crushes car near Medical Square

Nagpur: As the Southwest Monsoon has made an unusually early onset in Vidarbha, heavy rain lashed Nagpur between 5.30 pm and 8.30pm on Wednesday. The downpour with stormy winds caused extensive damage in the city with trees uprooting and roads waterlogged.

A car belonging to Ramgopal Zam, resident of near Rajabaxa Temple, Medical Square was damaged extensively as an uprooted tree fell on the vehicle in the wee hours of Thursday. When informed, a team of Fire Brigade from Cotton Market Fire Station rushed to the spot and removed the tree from the Ritz car (MH-31/FC 2836) and cleared the blocked road. The owner suffered a loss of Rs 2.50 lakh in the incident.

Nagpur received 21mm rainfall between 5.30 pm and 8.30 pm on Wednesday. The weather turned cloudy in the evening, with dark clouds covering the city within minutes. Some areas experienced intense spells of rain. Incidents of tree being uprooted, power outages, and waterlogging were reported across various parts of the city. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) had issued an orange alert, which was revised to a yellow alert for Thursday.

According to the forecast, thunderstorms and lightning are likely to continue until June 1.IMD scientist Dr Rizwan Ahmed at RMC said that the latest satellite images confirm very tall convective clouds over the Nagpur region. “A depression in the Bay of Bengal is bringing a continuous moisture supply to Central India. Strong thunderstorm activity is ongoing in Madhya Pradesh, and the system is drifting toward Nagpur, causing significant impact on weather,” he said.

Dr Ahmed noted that although the southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly, it is difficult to specify an arrival date for Nagpur. “Sometimes, there is a break in the monsoon. Once the clouds dissipate, they may not regenerate soon.



