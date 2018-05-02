Heavy rain across India from April 26-30: IMD

The India Meteorological Department on Monday predicted a wet spell over several parts of the country, including central, south and northeast India, from April 26 to 30.

As per IMD’s predictions, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are very likely at isolated places over Telangana, Kerala and Mahe from April 26 onwards.

Lightning at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, central Maharashtra, Marathawada, Rayalaseema, south interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on Monday.



