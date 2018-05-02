Heavy police bandobast to enforce curfew-like restrictions in Nagpur

Nagpur: As the Second Capital came under curfew-like restrictions to contain the spread of the Covid-19 in the city, a heavy police bandobast was in place to keep a watch and enforce the curbs. The Maharashtra Government imposed 15-day strict restrictions across the state due to an uncontrolled surge in the corona caseload.

A posse of 2500 police personnel would be on streets apart from an additional force of home guards and two companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) to enforce the restrictions.

Apart from enforcing the curbs, city police bosses were concerned over frequent incidents of ransacking of Covid hospitals by unruly relatives over one reason or another. Keeping in all the aspects, nakabandi (blockades) has been in place at 66 sensitive points across the city. All the police stations have been put on alert mode.

According to sources, police personnel will be deployed at Covid hospitals to prevent ruckus and damage to property in the event of relatives taking law into their hands over some dispute with the hospital management. The concerned Station Officer of the police station will review the security arrangements at the Covid hospitals from time to time for further measures. Police have appealed to people to follow the guidelines.

Under the new guidelines issued by the Maharashtra Government, no person will be allowed to be in a public place without a valid reason. All establishments, public spaces, activities and services will remain closed, except for essential services that will remain open between 7 am and 8 pm on working days. Only 25 people will be allowed at marriages. Public transport, including trains and bus services, and essential services like groceries, vegetable shops, fruit vendors, dairies, bakeries, confectioneries, all types of food outlets and public utilities, will be open. Action will be taken against the people who break the restriction guidelines, police sources said.



