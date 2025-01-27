Heavenly view: NASA astronaut captures stunning Maha Kumbh Mela photos from space

The ISS, orbiting at 28,000 km per hour and 400 km above Earth, revealed the grand religious event using its high-powered cameras

New Delhi: The ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj has caught the attention of millions, not just on Earth but also from space. NASA astronaut Don Pettit, aboard the International Space Station (ISS), has shared images of the event, showing its grandeur from the sky.

Pettit, known for his exceptional astrophotography, posted the images on X, writing, “2025 Maha Kumbh Mela Ganges River pilgrimage from the ISS at night. The largest human gathering in the world is well lit.” Don Pettit is accompanied on the ISS by fellow astronaut India-born Sunita Williams and others.

The tent city of Prayagraj near the Sangam — the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers — dazzles in pictures.

The Maha Kumbh Mela, held once every 144 years, is renowned for its massive gathering of pilgrims and its deep spiritual significance. The ISS, orbiting at 28,000 km per hour above Earth, captured the event’s glow using its high-powered cameras.

The internet has since exploded with reactions to the stunning photos. A user commented, “That reminds me of being a star in space and having other stars gather with me until we create a supernova and result in a new universe being formed.”

Another wrote, “The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela at the Ganges River, seen from the International Space Station at night, showcases the immense scale of this religious pilgrimage. The gathering, known as the world’s largest human assembly, appears strikingly illuminated from space.”

“Wow, the visuals are amazing,” read a comment.

The UP Government invested Rs 400 crore to ensure 24/7 electricity during the 45-day festival that started January 13. Key upgrades include 182 km of high-tension lines, 40,000 rechargeable bulbs, and AI-enabled security measures like 2,700 CCTV cameras and underwater drones at the Triveni Sangam.

Don Pettit is accompanied on the ISS by fellow astronaut Sunita Williams and others. Ms Williams and her colleague Barry Willmore have spent 10 months on the ISS after their mission aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft was extended. Their return to Earth in February was further postponed due to delays in the SpaceX Crew 10 launch, now scheduled for late March 2025.